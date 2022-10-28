Episode 4 Launch!

Our first major update for Yoko Redux: Dreams of a Blue Planet is DONE! Level 4 is complete and ready to be tackled by new and veteran players alike.

Continue the story and see what Jeanne is up to on her mission to Kill Yoko! If you need a recap, hop back in at level 1 and see if you can beat my time of 18 min. to speed run level 1 and 2.

You can read the patch notes above, but I specifically want to point out that there have been a few QOL updates for level 3 that tie into our plans for achievements later on.

Stay up to date with us and be ready for levels 5-7 in the coming months.