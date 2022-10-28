【Halloween Event】The discount event has started!

Dear all:

Long time no see, we have a lot of news that we can’t help but want to share with you as soon as possible. Of course, there are also many things that we want to declare. The following are divided into several major items to explain:

Game discount:

In response to the arrival of Halloween, we have launched a limited discount for the game (20% off, Oct 28, 2022 ~ Nov 11, 2022).

If players have added the game to their wishlist before, please take advantage of this discount period. Let's celebrate Halloween together!

English version contents:

In order to allow more overseas players to experience our game, we have finally completed the English version of the game content, and you can switch language by checking and applying in the [Settings/Language] in the game.



We updated the free demo version, and the English contents are also implemented into the demo version. If you have not purchased the game, you are welcome to experience our demo version!

In addition, we had put the demo version mark and information in the game of the demo version to help players to figure out.

About the cooperation statement with any manufacturer:

We currently do not have a cooperative relationship with any manufacturers, especially NFT-related projects. All "NFT managers" who claim to have a partnership with us on Twitter are scammers. Please be careful not to be deceived.

Our only one official website on Twitter is: https://twitter.com/Gearonin

v1.1.0 patch notes:

● Tips for players:

Added the key hints for player when approaching interactable objects. In addition, some UI will display the corresponding key hints with the switching of the operation mode.



● Map information：

Adjusted the text layout of the left information column in the map UI.



● Character and Control：

Adjusted the collision of some objects to reduce the occurrence of player being stuck by objects. Added the option setting of mouse attack, you can choose whether to enable "Attack mouse click direction". When checked, Character will automatically face to the direction of the mouse click then attack. If it is not checked, no matter where the mouse is clicked, character will only attack forward.



● Item and Recipe：

Adjusted the materials required for some "Recipe". Adjusted the "Item Drop Chance" of some "Monsters". Fixed the problem that the item type of "Golem components" in the inventory could not be discarded normally. Fixed the issue that the data of "Ingredients" and "Foods" item types were not displayed properly in the "Market Trend" table.

As an indie game team that desperately needs development funds, we need your help and support, thank you.

Follow us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/gearronin/

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Gearonin

Bug report & feedback:

https://forms.gle/EaP7Fs5wCBgFpjJY7