Another Small Patch

Just another patch to coincide with the soundtrack releasing on Steam. Go check it out: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2097450/The_Top_Soundtrack/

Fixed speedrun timer not scaling properly with window size

Improved the "new player experience" (More info below)

Below is a more clear explanation of the last patch note, which contains major spoilers. Don't read further if you haven't completed the game.

When I first released the game, whenever the game ended it would wipe your progress on secrets, such that you would have to finish them all in one playthrough in order for them to count. This led to some people playing through the game three separate times and getting one secret each playthrough, which is clearly a design flaw that serves to just waste time. Because of this, the game should now save what secrets you've completed even after the game restarts after the credits, but if you've already gotten all the secrets and seen the secret ending, you will then have to get all three in one playthrough to get to the secret ending again.