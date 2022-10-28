PATCH 2 - Name Update, control, and mechanic changes.

Hello, welcome to changelog 2!

I should preface this by saying there will not be too many updates to this game in the near future, mainly just fixing game-breaking mechanics or bugs. The project is my first and with the amount of experience I've gained since, it's very difficult to read how less-experienced me did things. It's all a big mess if I'm being honest.

My primary focus in future updates will be fixing low-performance issues

The name of the game has been changed to " Park Ranger: Lost In the Woods ".

You can now change the control bindings! Don't like flashlight on F? Change it!

Your flashlight will now run out of battery at a decreased rate, since the map is difficult to navigate.

Thanks for tuning in!