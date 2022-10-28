 Skip to content

Slender: Exploration update for 28 October 2022

PATCH 2 - Name Update, control, and mechanic changes.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, welcome to changelog 2!

I should preface this by saying there will not be too many updates to this game in the near future, mainly just fixing game-breaking mechanics or bugs. The project is my first and with the amount of experience I've gained since, it's very difficult to read how less-experienced me did things. It's all a big mess if I'm being honest.

My primary focus in future updates will be fixing low-performance issues

  • The name of the game has been changed to "Park Ranger: Lost In the Woods".

  • You can now change the control bindings! Don't like flashlight on F? Change it!

  • Your flashlight will now run out of battery at a decreased rate, since the map is difficult to navigate.

Thanks for tuning in!

