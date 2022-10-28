 Skip to content

Usagi Health Club update for 28 October 2022

Major October Update

Major October Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome everyone to the OCTOBER UPDATE for Usagi Health Club! This major update contains major bug fixes, grammatical error fixed and and an added feature where you can now browse through the CG variants instead of just only able to see the first CG while unlocked.

