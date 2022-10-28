Welcome everyone to the OCTOBER UPDATE for Usagi Health Club! This major update contains major bug fixes, grammatical error fixed and and an added feature where you can now browse through the CG variants instead of just only able to see the first CG while unlocked.
Usagi Health Club update for 28 October 2022
Major October Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update