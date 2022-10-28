 Skip to content

Undecember update for 28 October 2022

Oct. 28 Server Patch Notice

Build 9817745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Oct. 28 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Oct. 28 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Oct. 28 2022 11:30 (UTC+9)

  • Server patch will proceed without maintenance,
  • Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

  • Chaos Card Enhance Statue level condition will be changed from Lv.10 to Lv.1.
  • After registering an item for sale in the Auction House, the exposure waiting time range for the registered item will be increased.
    ※ Also, after the change, the exposure waiting time will be randomly applied.

3. NOTES

  • Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
  • The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience
temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.

