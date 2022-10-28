Oct. 28 Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.
UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Oct. 28 to address existing issues.
Please refer to the following information for details.
[Oct. 28 Server Patch]
1. Server Patch Schedule : Oct. 28 2022 11:30 (UTC+9)
- Server patch will proceed without maintenance,
- Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.
2. Server Patch Details
- Chaos Card Enhance Statue level condition will be changed from Lv.10 to Lv.1.
- After registering an item for sale in the Auction House, the exposure waiting time range for the registered item will be increased.
※ Also, after the change, the exposure waiting time will be randomly applied.
3. NOTES
- Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.
- The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.
Please be advised that players may experience
temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.
Thank you.
