Oct. 28 Server Patch Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Oct. 28 to address existing issues.

[Oct. 28 Server Patch]

[Oct. 28 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Oct. 28 2022 11:30 (UTC+9)

Server patch will proceed without maintenance,

Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

Chaos Card Enhance Statue level condition will be changed from Lv.10 to Lv.1.

After registering an item for sale in the Auction House, the exposure waiting time range for the registered item will be increased.

※ Also, after the change, the exposure waiting time will be randomly applied.

3. NOTES

Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.

The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience

temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.