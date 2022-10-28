 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vade Retro : Exorcist update for 28 October 2022

Vade Retro: available now! 🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 9817691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Almost 1 year of hard work from 2 brothers developers to bring you our PVP multiplayer game.
The game will be on the long term, which means that it will be improved with several updates.

New maps, new demons, sound effects etc. will be added during the coming weeks/months of release.

⚠️ INFORMATION: The single player mode (vs AI) is under development and not ready yet, give us a few weeks and we will add it directly into the game!

This allows you to have a very good base of the game available to scare your friends 👀
But we won't stop there, hoping to grow the game with you 🙏

We hope you will enjoy the game, if you have any feedback please let us know on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/f2ufVgf2h5

Thank you for following us in this adventure and thank you to the 70,000 wishlists who trusted us!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link