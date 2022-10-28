Vade Retro: available now! 🔥

Almost 1 year of hard work from 2 brothers developers to bring you our PVP multiplayer game.

The game will be on the long term, which means that it will be improved with several updates.

New maps, new demons, sound effects etc. will be added during the coming weeks/months of release.

⚠️ INFORMATION: The single player mode (vs AI) is under development and not ready yet, give us a few weeks and we will add it directly into the game!

This allows you to have a very good base of the game available to scare your friends 👀

But we won't stop there, hoping to grow the game with you 🙏

We hope you will enjoy the game, if you have any feedback please let us know on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/f2ufVgf2h5

Thank you for following us in this adventure and thank you to the 70,000 wishlists who trusted us!