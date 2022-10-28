Builder Bond update is out!

Howdy all,

We hope you enjoy the pet video. Sandrock is now 20% off until November 1st. Meanwhile, "Builder Bonds" has just come out.

What a great time to celebrate Halloween with Sandrock!

After this update, you can build a stronger bond in Sandrock. You can also check our Pet System tutorial video here to learn more while you're downloading this new update (Subscribe to our new channel here!!! )



Check the changelist below:

Added:

Added show room functionality, allowing you to view show room in the home edit mode

Added a new ability to combine furniture, machines, and soils and move them together.

Added the pet system and you can interact with animals in Sandrock

Added interaction system. it'll unlock when you become friends

Added the reply function. You will be prompted if the mail can be replied to

Added Tour de Rock

Added two-person sledding game/date activity

Added three new fishes in the desert area

Added a set of house customization styles and appearances

(P.S. Some new features currently only support EN and CN. Localizations are still in the works and we plan to add them to the game in future updates.)

Adjusted & Optimized

Adjusted the knowledge system, all knowledge points will be reset after the updates. Please study them again

Adjusted the Tour de Rock track and divided to Race mode and collection mode

Adjusted overhead icons for NPCs when they were exhausted

Adjusted the Selfie photo recognition so that photos taken while exercising are also counted as selfies

Adjusted the voice during conversations with NPCs and lowered other bubble volumes.

Adjusted the feeding preference of mounts

Adjusted the party banquet so that it could be held at the player's house

Changed the badge to currency means it won't take up space in the backpack

Changed how many times players can eat BBQ during the Winter Solstice

Optimized Workshop Pathfinder to reduce loading time when houses have complex layouts.

Optimized festival banner prompt time

Optimized mission untracking to avoid some quest tracking issues.

Increased the distance to interactable objects while mounting

Made the NPC saying goodbye more reasonable

Modified the type of items that can be placed in display case furniture

Removed the confirmation option while exiting the Yakmel travel for the 2nd time

Reduced NPC's attention to panda eyes

Fixed:

Fixed the issue with the stats overlap when refining ranged weapons

Fixed the issue where Kid's quest and "How to Tune your Banjo" quest were triggering together on the ranch

Fixed an issue where the dialog interface could cause an error after changing the language

Fixed a parametric issue when creating a cat house after completing the quest "How to Tune Your Banjo"

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Banjo waiting at the inn if you didn't enter the Saloon during the quest - Pet Detective

Fixed an issue where models would overlap after selling a mount

Fixed an issue where the Dark Horse avatar icon was incorrect

Fixed an issue where cutscenes were causing the storyline to not trigger correctly

Fixed an issue that caused food to disappear during the Winter Solstice BBQ

Fixed an issue where the first tab was not selected by default when entering the Ranch Store

Fixed an issue where NPC gift actions on a player's birthday could not be completed on that day

Fixed several issues with the ranch prompt when the player was awake

Fixed an issue where dew collector water would decrease even with sand walls

Fixed some combat issues when monsters were too close to the player

Fixed an issue where bounty quests were still counting after failing

Fixed some issues where the NPCs did not behave correctly

Fixed some NPCs interaction issues

Fixed the plank road drop issue

Fixed an issue where saving and loading repeatedly resulted in incorrect commission rewards

Fixed incorrect mount refresh location if there is no stable version

Fixed an issue where players had to leave the monster's head after defeating it

Fixed an issue where trap objects were missing collision in Shipwreck Dangerous Ruins

Fixed an issue where untracking in the quest UI would not work

Fixed an issue where the game wasn't paused during the birthday selection UI

Fixed an issue where social UI navigation could duplicate stats

Fixed Whack-A-Mole text not matching the actual gols consumption

Fixes an issue that may cause the scarf not to appear

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not stop following after failling the quest Civil Business

Fixed issue where workshop license text was not long enough

Fixed an issue that may cause players' health recovery values were not displayed when using the restore space

Fixed an issue that may cause monsters' health recover values were not displayed when using buffs

Fixed an issue where donation UI sound effects were too loud

Fixed an issue where the save and read UI list was over the edge

Fixed a camera zoom-in issue while interacting with NPCs

Fixed an issue where Kid would appear in the Saloon during the quest -

Fixed an issue where the signboard on the Shonash Bridge was in the wrong position

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to hold hands with Justice during a date

Fixed an issue where effects triggered by actions might not disappear

Fixed an issue that caused the Running Yakmel event would not be closed correctly

Fixed an issue where the female character would slide with a feather duster

Fixed an issue that caused quest UI text to disappear when attempting to cancel a quest

Fixed an issue that caused Jasmine to behave abnormally after the quest - a tour of Sandrock failed

Fixed the problem that Pen's attack behavior was abnormal after the quest - Tutorial in some cases

Fixed the problem that the dialogue between X and Fang was abnormal after the quest - Relapse

Fixed haircut UI button prompt issue on controllers

Fixed some text issues when trying to exit the haircut UI

Fixed an issue where the scrollbar and edit button overlapped in the calendar UI

Fixed an issue where the workshop license was not updated after switching languages

Fixed an issue where placing non-dyeable furniture would report an error in some cases

Fixed an issue that caused the workshop customization prompt to appear repeatedly after loading

Fixed an issue where Biocrust soil could be placed in the home edit UI

Fixed an issue where the plants on the terrain did not match the proper size

Fixed an error that could occur when interrupted by a conversation while planting

Fixed an issue where the name on the top of the monster's head would disappear after switching languages in Hazardous Ruins

Fixed several general issues with Kid Bubble dialogue during the quest Mystical Investigations

Fixed some inventory box issues after loading

Fixed some effects issues with the sandfishing spots

Fixed quest tracking issues in the Dancing and Running Yakmel event.

Fixed map missing issues after upgrading the Game Center

Fixed some Blender effects issue

Fixed some text issues within quest Donate for bridge

Fixed an issue where the storage box list could not be selected with controllers

Fixed incorrect camera movements in the home editing UI with controllers

Fixed the problem that the modified material could not be pulled down with controllers

Fixed some targeting issues in the home editing mode with controllers

Fixed an issue where museum cabinets could not be seen in the UI

Fixed some prompts and interactions issues in the sand painting event

Fixed the issue that Pen and Yan dialogue incorrectly shows up

Fixed the problem that the description source of Hemostat and Strong Medicine was wrong

Fixed an issue where there were no Sand traps in the Refiner

Fixed an issue where the mount store could not be purchased using the controller

Fixed the incorrect button prompt of the controller on the feeding UI in the stables

Fixed an issue where mounts did not drink water daily

Fixed an issue where mounts would be overlapped after returning/selling the mount

Fixed an issue where the mount training tutorial did not switch languages correctly

Fixed an issue where mounts did not move after the stable was moved

Fixed an issue where adding foods to the stable could be over limits

Fixed an issue where repeated saving and loading would trigger repeated gifts

Fixed Mi-an behavior issues when accepting orders

Fixed an issue where the sand for the Tailoring Machine would always be selected

Fixed a text issue with the sale UI of the Wandering Y Store after switching languages

Fixed some targeting issues in the face customization UI

Fixed some of Unsuur's waking-up issue

Fixed some hair issues

Fixed some position issues while Chatting by the oasis during a play/date

Fixed an issue where the volume of music was not controlled by settings

Fixed an issue where the air wall would not work when installing the crane in the Salvage yard

Fixed the respawn issue of the Sword in the Store

Fixed some trap issues in the Day of Memories

Fixed overlap issue when taking photos with Trudy

Fixed an issue that could lead to other UI issues when the selection dialog was force-exited

Fixed an issue that would cause the sand wall's wind-blocking effect to disappear when sitting on a chair in the workshop

Fixed an issue where taking a photo with a camel would not work with controllers

Fixed an issue where Tutorial still existed in the accessible quest list when it was unavailable

Fixed some issues with buying mounts by using controllers

Fixed an issue where interactions still work after turning camera mode on

Fixed an issue when the ranch store's sale page was empty

Fixed an issue where fertilizers did not affect plants' yields

Fixed an issue where the quality of the Sword in the Stone would be random

Fixed an issue where the NPC behavior of the Dance off conflicted with the Sunday's sermon behavior

Fixed an issue where plants on terrain were not removed after home expansion

Fixed an issue where the Winter Solstice would not end automatically while dancing

Fixed a health bar issue after defeating the masked man during the quest Cheery Conspiracy

Fixed some collision issues when placing a ladder against the wall

Fixed an issue where Stables and Barns were not using the items in the Storage Box

Fixed the problem that the remaining points will not be displayed in real-time when adding points

Fixed an issue where the NPC always follows players after the quest Cheery Conspiracy

Fixed some NPCs behaviors issues caused by loading different players' saves

Fixed an issue where the Super Shock Shield was unlocked early

Fixed an issue where the buttons of the Refiner UI would change at different resolutions

Fixed the problem that monster hatred was not blocked during the dialogue process of the quest - You Spin Me Round

Fixed a CG issue during the quest A New Look

Fixed an issue where some info prompts did not change after switching languages

Fixed the issue of missing stones when re-entering the desert cave

Fixed the model issue of the Yakboy Sofa

Fixed an issue with ranged weapons in Breach Ruins

Fixed a carpet display issue during the quest - Classic Projection

Fixed a fricative sound issue when sand running

There may still have some quest tracking issues in the game, we'll try to hotfix them asap!

