HALLOWEEN EVENT AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Greetings Maiden Nation! This is your Maiden Commander speaking.

We couldn't be happier to announce that the 1.6.3a Halloween Event patch is AVAILABLE NOW!!! Don't miss the new Halloween free/paid cosmetics in the updated premium and shard cosmetics shop. SHARD SHOP HAS BEEN UPDATED!!!.

Next, navigate to the Underground Sewers to complete quests from Event NPC to earn Event Crates to earn your free Halloween cosmetics!

SERVER TRANSFER NOTES:

This build is the Phase 1 build pointing to our new server. PLEASE EXPECT BUGS TO ARISE WHICH WE WILL ADDRESS WITH ANY REQUIRED HOTFIX PATCHES!

What will NOT be available in the Phase 1 build?

Online Beauty Album (Local Beauty Album will work as usual in Phase

Leaderboard (Leaderboards will not be available in Phase 1)

World Map (Accessing the World Map will not be available in Phase 1) Individual

Threat Levels (Threat levels in Phase 1 will be entirely up to the player and not shared amongst all players)

Not to worry. We will be working on getting these items integrated into our Phase 2 build.







































Revision: LoM v1.6.3a

Release Date: 10/2022

Patch Size: 8 Issues addressed

Review the build/patch/hotfix list below for a detailed list of resolved issues in the associated build/patch/hotfix.

1 - Picture for summer event in news tab no longer has black bars.

2 - The Mecha Union now needs a prestige 15 or higher along with the 30 or higher DI requirement in order to summon.

3 - World Boss to be spawned will be determined when interacting with the portal, not before threat level reaches 100. Meaning you can just use DI's before interacting with portal to summon Mecha Union.

4 - Mecha Union adjustments (Work in Progress)

5 - You can now hide your shield when viewing cosmetics in the shop.

6 - You can now adjust the blend level for post processing filters.

7 - Renamed Vibrance A, B, D to Vibrance 1, 2, 3 (post processing filters).

8 - 5 new Halloween cosmetics have been added for the Halloween Event.