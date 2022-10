Share · View all patches · Build 9817422 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 01:32:06 UTC by Wendy

The game now supports controllers, with choice of XBox or PlayStation icons.

HOWEVER, menus are still a little funky so they still need mouse input.

Steam Deck support should be coming soon, as soon as I can get my Deck-owning friend to verify that the game works lol