入替人-ReplaceR- update for 28 October 2022

Mini-fixes

入替人-ReplaceR- update for 28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fine-tuned key configurations.

Fixed that the R key is removed when the restart operation key is changed.
This is in response to the case where the number of restarts should not be increased by accidental operation.

