Patch Notes (Oct 27)

We're pushing a patch for El Paso, Nightmare! Here's a brief changelog:

Key remapping will now prevent special keys from being rebinded. No more rebinding the Escape key!

Extra weapon pickups have been added to the Nightmare level.

Some optimization!

We're currently investigating an issue which causes the player's weapon to vanish from their hands. This is a tricky one!

We're also looking for ways to further optimize the game as some players have reported poor performance under certain conditions.

Feel free to report any spooky bugs or glitches at the discussion boards and thank you for playing El Paso, Nightmare!