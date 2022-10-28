 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EL PASO, NIGHTMARE update for 28 October 2022

Patch Notes (Oct 27)

Share · View all patches · Build 9817187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

We're pushing a patch for El Paso, Nightmare! Here's a brief changelog:

  • Key remapping will now prevent special keys from being rebinded. No more rebinding the Escape key!
  • Extra weapon pickups have been added to the Nightmare level.
  • Some optimization!

We're currently investigating an issue which causes the player's weapon to vanish from their hands. This is a tricky one!

We're also looking for ways to further optimize the game as some players have reported poor performance under certain conditions.

Feel free to report any spooky bugs or glitches at the discussion boards and thank you for playing El Paso, Nightmare!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link