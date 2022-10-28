Patch Notes v1.024

Hey everyone! We've got another patch for you all today continuing to address the bugs you all have found. We've also added in some more quality of life stuff, like mouse support menu interactions!

We're also working on our first big content patch that we want to tease a little bit for you all!

Welcome to the wild west of Mars Base, a new enclosed biome to explore and new resources to salvage. In the effort of sustaining future colonies, you are tasked with setting up a ranch to acquire animal livestock from Earth. You will raise them up, and then move them on to the Mars zoo or sell them off to the markets. The base inhabitants can visit the zoo for recreational purposes and earn you additional income in the process. Lastly, there will be new buildings, interior and exterior props to engineer.

The Mars Ranch patch will be landing soon. Now onto v1.024 patch notes!

Addtions/Fixes: