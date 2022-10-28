 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 28 October 2022

10/27: Weather System, New Lighting, and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a few fixes and new features. A lot of our patches from now on will be relatively short, because the bulk of our work is being done in the main campaign map.

Weather System

We've added sunny, foggy, and rainy weather with varying intensities to the game.

Lighting Changes

In the main campaign, we're struggling to build dense forests because the shadows in our game aren't dark enough. We've gone over and done a second pass on our lighting in general.

We hope you'll enjoy a new level of immersion in Saleblazers! There'll be more to come in the full version of the game.

Changes

- Added a weather system to the game with sunny/foggy/rainy for now

  • Removed leaning when jogging
  • Customer needs no longer drain when customer is using an interactalbe
    - Changed lighting and cloud conditions in all maps
  • Added charge attack to fist weapon
  • Customers can now fall asleep when there
  • Added difficulty meter display to bartering minigame
  • Bartering minigame should now register the first key instead of requiring 2 presses

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where clients who clicked "Take All' would spill all their items on the ground
  • Fixed several null reference exceptions
  • Fixed several edge cases with invasions
  • Fixed tired walking animation not resetting for some customers
  • Fixed Quick Sale Register from adding earned money to the unreleased NPC Employee system instead of dropping it to the floor
  • Fixed customer Bladder messes not networking for clients
  • Fixed player weapons HP not saving
  • Fixed inventory upgrades not saving
  • Fixed several null reference exceptions

