10/27: Weather System, New Lighting, and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a few fixes and new features. A lot of our patches from now on will be relatively short, because the bulk of our work is being done in the main campaign map.

Weather System

We've added sunny, foggy, and rainy weather with varying intensities to the game.

Lighting Changes

In the main campaign, we're struggling to build dense forests because the shadows in our game aren't dark enough. We've gone over and done a second pass on our lighting in general.

We hope you'll enjoy a new level of immersion in Saleblazers! There'll be more to come in the full version of the game.

Changes

- Added a weather system to the game with sunny/foggy/rainy for now

Removed leaning when jogging

Customer needs no longer drain when customer is using an interactalbe

- Changed lighting and cloud conditions in all maps

Added charge attack to fist weapon

Customers can now fall asleep when there

Added difficulty meter display to bartering minigame

Bartering minigame should now register the first key instead of requiring 2 presses

Fixes