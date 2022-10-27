 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin or Victory update for 27 October 2022

Update 1.052

Share · View all patches · Build 9817025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Unbuilt buildings show resources delivered to them but not constructed in the game world
  • Carts and oxen can be ordered to dropoff ammunition by right clicking on the ammo in the Unit->Items subtab

Corrections and Fixes

  • Gatherers searching for a new resource could choose one unnecessarily far away
  • Humans could not burn a fortification
  • Catapults did not move into range to attack a target building
  • Rams always attempted to attack fortifications from their inner side
  • A cart ordered to pickup ammo multiple times could become stuck
  • Humans assigned a cavalry equipment set from the Unit -> Items panel did not always mount a horse
  • The 'Unequip / Store All Items' button on the Unit -> Items subtab works for carts and oxen
  • Carts did not retain an order to pickup items when another order was pre-queued before it
  • The selection box did not work when the UI was hidden

Balance

  • Humans disassembling a building first place the resources in the foundation; the building must be fully dismantled before those resources can be carried away by humans, carts, or oxen
  • A human on a wall that their team owns will burn an enemy siege tower or ladder attached to that wall
  • The harvest speed of wheat is reduced when the 'Grain Mill' tech is not researched
  • 'Selective Breeding' tech does not require that 'Large Cart' be researched first

UI/UX

  • The lower panel of the in-game UI moves down when its contents do not require the full height
  • Added an option to automatically collapse the lower panel
  • Added key commands for zooming the camera as an alternative to the mouse wheel
  • Warriors with a javelin are categorized as melee warriors with a special subcategory
  • Peasants and crafters mounted on a horse are categorized as if they were not mounted
  • Mounted humans' individual icon skill bars always display the value of their best skill
  • When right clicking a single unit's icon in the Unit -> Info subtab to remove it from selection, the subtab continues to display individual units when it would normally show categories
  • Reorganized the main menu and its submenus
  • The 'Esc' key will go back from any submenu of the main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1800011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link