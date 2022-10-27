Update 1.052

New Features and Improvements
- Unbuilt buildings show resources delivered to them but not constructed in the game world
- Carts and oxen can be ordered to dropoff ammunition by right clicking on the ammo in the Unit->Items subtab
Corrections and Fixes
- Gatherers searching for a new resource could choose one unnecessarily far away
- Humans could not burn a fortification
- Catapults did not move into range to attack a target building
- Rams always attempted to attack fortifications from their inner side
- A cart ordered to pickup ammo multiple times could become stuck
- Humans assigned a cavalry equipment set from the Unit -> Items panel did not always mount a horse
- The 'Unequip / Store All Items' button on the Unit -> Items subtab works for carts and oxen
- Carts did not retain an order to pickup items when another order was pre-queued before it
- The selection box did not work when the UI was hidden
Balance
- Humans disassembling a building first place the resources in the foundation; the building must be fully dismantled before those resources can be carried away by humans, carts, or oxen
- A human on a wall that their team owns will burn an enemy siege tower or ladder attached to that wall
- The harvest speed of wheat is reduced when the 'Grain Mill' tech is not researched
- 'Selective Breeding' tech does not require that 'Large Cart' be researched first
UI/UX
- The lower panel of the in-game UI moves down when its contents do not require the full height
- Added an option to automatically collapse the lower panel
- Added key commands for zooming the camera as an alternative to the mouse wheel
- Warriors with a javelin are categorized as melee warriors with a special subcategory
- Peasants and crafters mounted on a horse are categorized as if they were not mounted
- Mounted humans' individual icon skill bars always display the value of their best skill
- When right clicking a single unit's icon in the Unit -> Info subtab to remove it from selection, the subtab continues to display individual units when it would normally show categories
- Reorganized the main menu and its submenus
- The 'Esc' key will go back from any submenu of the main menu
Changed files in this update