Update Notes for Oct 28

-Added second tribulation, there are 7 different types of tribulations based on character body type

Second tribulation level is based on foundation stat(every 2 foundation increases level by 1)

Second tribulation reward is based on foundation, amount of elemental chis is based on tribulation level

-Added inner demon tribulation, it is a part of the second tribulation

-Added foundation stat, increases upon character level up(2x exp breakthough +2 foundation, 1.5x exp breakthrough +1.5 foundation, 1x = 1)

-Added a soul release feature

Nascent Soul Phase or above phases can release soul upon defeat to continue battle;

Can not gain exp/age/lifespan/cultivation method/tribulation reward after soul release;

Consume 100 soul fragment/s under soul release;

5% of total soul fragment is consumed if defeated again;

-Added "mortal" identity in character info, None-demonic and none-xian is mortal

-Mortal's tribulation reward is 1.5x of others

-Updated <<Soul Enhancement>>'s effect, needle damage x1.5

-Updated fabao's damage ratio cap from 4.3->2.14

-Fixed a bug where thunder cast count is not updated when thunder chi become 0

-Fixed a bug where demonic build can x2 breakthrough where xian and mortal is capped at 1.5x

-Added some descriptions in difficulty selection, difficulty now effects exp obtained

-Killing intent attack+1->3

-Luck plunder 20%->100% chance luck+5

-Fortunate luck+3->5

-Updated description for Chi Focus to match actual effect

-Buffed health and spirit cultivation methods, health/spirit/chis obtainable are doubled

-Increased the amount of extra damage obtainable from cultivation methods and techniques

-Fixed a bug where merchant is not selling items

-Changed base training techniques to 100% 3 trainings

-Updated level up related techniques stat bonus values