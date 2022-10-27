Update Notes for Oct 28

-Added second tribulation, there are 7 different types of tribulations based on character body type
Second tribulation level is based on foundation stat(every 2 foundation increases level by 1)
Second tribulation reward is based on foundation, amount of elemental chis is based on tribulation level
-Added inner demon tribulation, it is a part of the second tribulation
-Added foundation stat, increases upon character level up(2x exp breakthough +2 foundation, 1.5x exp breakthrough +1.5 foundation, 1x = 1)
-Added a soul release feature
Nascent Soul Phase or above phases can release soul upon defeat to continue battle;
Can not gain exp/age/lifespan/cultivation method/tribulation reward after soul release;
Consume 100 soul fragment/s under soul release;
5% of total soul fragment is consumed if defeated again;
-Added "mortal" identity in character info, None-demonic and none-xian is mortal
-Mortal's tribulation reward is 1.5x of others
-Updated <<Soul Enhancement>>'s effect, needle damage x1.5
-Updated fabao's damage ratio cap from 4.3->2.14
-Fixed a bug where thunder cast count is not updated when thunder chi become 0
-Fixed a bug where demonic build can x2 breakthrough where xian and mortal is capped at 1.5x
-Added some descriptions in difficulty selection, difficulty now effects exp obtained
-Killing intent attack+1->3
-Luck plunder 20%->100% chance luck+5
-Fortunate luck+3->5
-Updated description for Chi Focus to match actual effect
-Buffed health and spirit cultivation methods, health/spirit/chis obtainable are doubled
-Increased the amount of extra damage obtainable from cultivation methods and techniques
-Fixed a bug where merchant is not selling items
-Changed base training techniques to 100% 3 trainings
-Updated level up related techniques stat bonus values
