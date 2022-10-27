MULTIPLAYER LEVELS ROTATION: Last one for the road

The 6 last levels we planned for the season are entering rotation! Really challenging and slippery, here are six new snow levels to conclude the Season 1 rotation:
❄️ Factory Line
❄️ Pretzel
❄️ Down the Drain
❄️ Leap of Faith
❄️ Shift and drift
❄️ Blow it up
When does Season 1 end?
Season 1 ends on November 30th. You still have a whole month ahead of you to complete your parking pass. Afterward, we will enter Season 2 and a whole new biome will drop for the enjoyment of both single-player and multiplayer aficionados.
Friend parties???
Yes, we said October, and guess what, it's still October. We're doing our best to deploy the feature in the next few days.
Changed depots in develop branch