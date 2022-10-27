MULTIPLAYER LEVELS ROTATION: Last one for the road

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 6 last levels we planned for the season are entering rotation! Really challenging and slippery, here are six new snow levels to conclude the Season 1 rotation:

❄️ Factory Line

❄️ Pretzel

❄️ Down the Drain

❄️ Leap of Faith

❄️ Shift and drift

❄️ Blow it up

When does Season 1 end?

Season 1 ends on November 30th. You still have a whole month ahead of you to complete your parking pass. Afterward, we will enter Season 2 and a whole new biome will drop for the enjoyment of both single-player and multiplayer aficionados.

Friend parties???

Yes, we said October, and guess what, it's still October. We're doing our best to deploy the feature in the next few days.