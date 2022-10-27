 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

You Suck at Parking update for 27 October 2022

MULTIPLAYER LEVELS ROTATION: Last one for the road

Share · View all patches · Build 9816840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 6 last levels we planned for the season are entering rotation! Really challenging and slippery, here are six new snow levels to conclude the Season 1 rotation:

❄️ Factory Line
❄️ Pretzel
❄️ Down the Drain
❄️ Leap of Faith
❄️ Shift and drift
❄️ Blow it up

When does Season 1 end?

Season 1 ends on November 30th. You still have a whole month ahead of you to complete your parking pass. Afterward, we will enter Season 2 and a whole new biome will drop for the enjoyment of both single-player and multiplayer aficionados.

Friend parties???

Yes, we said October, and guess what, it's still October. We're doing our best to deploy the feature in the next few days.

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 9816840
You Suck At Parking Windows Depot 837881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link