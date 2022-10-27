 Skip to content

Isla Sinaloa update for 27 October 2022

Build notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9816824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds in ability to "Restart Your Game" in Roon Interactive Terminal
Adds in new "Touch Tones" game in the game in the museum Café.
Adds ability to control the camera with keyboard (numeric keypad on - 2, 4, 8, 6 and +/-)
Fixes issue where if you started playing a new game or on a new PC, it would start the game from scratch and overwrite Steam Cloud instead of using version in Steam Cloud.
Several minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099011
  • Loading history…
