Build notes

Adds in ability to "Restart Your Game" in Roon Interactive Terminal

Adds in new "Touch Tones" game in the game in the museum Café.

Adds ability to control the camera with keyboard (numeric keypad on - 2, 4, 8, 6 and +/-)

Fixes issue where if you started playing a new game or on a new PC, it would start the game from scratch and overwrite Steam Cloud instead of using version in Steam Cloud.

Several minor bug fixes