Adds in ability to "Restart Your Game" in Roon Interactive Terminal
Adds in new "Touch Tones" game in the game in the museum Café.
Adds ability to control the camera with keyboard (numeric keypad on - 2, 4, 8, 6 and +/-)
Fixes issue where if you started playing a new game or on a new PC, it would start the game from scratch and overwrite Steam Cloud instead of using version in Steam Cloud.
Several minor bug fixes
Isla Sinaloa update for 27 October 2022
Build notes
Adds in ability to "Restart Your Game" in Roon Interactive Terminal
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update