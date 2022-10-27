1.0.1 Update

After a few weeks of watching players wander around in the darkness of the hotel, we've made a few changes to make things a little better for the future players.

Rotated the ceiling of the Room 11 bathroom. You guys didn't want to stare into the hotel's non-existent attic did you?

Fixed an issue where sometimes when you deliver the coffee to the witches, your quest log didn't update to get players moving in the right direction. What? You guys didn't like wandering around aimlessly until you decided to get back to the chores the boss told told you to do?

Updated initial quest text for more clarity.

Made one key a little more visible for players after watching so many of you fly by it at the speed of light. You guys know this isn't a 'quick' game, right?

Made two 'visual' clues more... visually appealing... I guess?

Updated the game 'launch' settings to be better in tune with players who noted the game ran like a potato. They were defaulted somewhat high originally, so we set them lower so players won't think the game only runs at 15 fps... Did you peeps think that was on purpose?

Updated the case holding the 'green crystal' so that it doesn't 'on occasion' jump and spin when you solve the puzzle and free it from it's housing.

Fixed that weird 3 inch floor overlap between one of the bathroom and main part of the hotel room.

Fixed one of the toilets that wasn't... toileting...

A few other minor things we noticed while fixing the things above.

We hope that provides a better experience to both new and old players alike. So have fun :)

