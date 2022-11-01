Made a small fix to input system!

If you've had a problem with your controllers messing with the game, should be fixed now! Basically at some point we began the process of implementing controller support for the game, but only got a little bit into the (actually quite huge) process. So some players who had multiple controllers plugged in were experiencing bugs because of that. We've now fixed that issue, so you should be able to play without any problems.

As to controller support, it's something we'd love to add in a future patch if we have the capacity. No news on that yet.

Thanks for playing!