How To Craft Your First Weapon

Crafting weapons is essential to be able to explore the backrooms and have a way to protect yourself from entities. This tutorial will show you how to craft your first axe in WTTB.

The first step is to find a sharp object such as a boxcutter:

Pickup the boxcutter, put in your left hand. Then go find a chair as you will need the wood to craft the handle and the head. Destroy the chair by jumping on it or punching it.





Next, pickup a chair leg, and drag the boxcutter over the chair leg in your inventory, this will shave the leg to create a smoothed weapon base stick, which can be used to create an axe by putting an axe head through it (Wooden) or around it (Steel). Do the same with the base of the chair to create an axe head.





You can now drag the axe head over the smoothed weapon base stick to create an axe, currently the axe only has 50 hits before it will break. You now must go find some rope coil to reinforce it (drag the rope coil onto the axe as well). After that, you will have a finished axe!

Non-reinforced axe

