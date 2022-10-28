10/28 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9816744 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 02:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:30 on October 28 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exempt role update

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Complaining Camp: Xiao Pi, Yu Ji, Shao, Bai Qiulian

Welfare function: "police station patrol" activity can be started within a time limit

"Special Detective Vs Mysterious Little Black“

Time: 10.28-12.01

Complete the challenge to obtain Aofeng - Extraordinary Detective Clothes through the police patrol activity!

Concealed in the corner of the mall, waiting for you to discover the new knowledge of autumn in the mall - mysterious little black skin!

Time limited tired charging activity: "Phoenix sideburns droop"

"With long hair and waist length, Yao and Liu are floating“

Time: 10.28-12.01

Recharge up to 5000 yuan accumulatively during the activity time, get the limited hairstyle Xiaoyao Qingsi Wrap, and unlock other hair colors corresponding to the currency, totaling 11 hair colors. This series of hair color will not be available again in the regular operation activities within three months after the end of the activity.

Time limited exchange activity: "Star Moon Congratulations"

"Stars and moons, three cups of wine"

Time: 10.28-12.01

Collect He Ruoyao - Fantasy Night Sonata series clothes to exchange for corresponding exclusive hair color.

Gather all the Shangxiang - Yin Rose round dance series costumes to exchange for the corresponding exclusive hair color.

If you collect the Sikong Star Qimeng Symphony series clothing, you can exchange it for the corresponding exclusive hair color.

Additional functions

The mini map UI is online, and the initial points of resentment and psychic exploration in the map are newly increased

other

Broken Jade Mall! Consumption points mall! The items will be rotated soon. It is estimated that the new mall content and some discounts will be available on the Double 11 Festival. It has been removed from the broken jade mall and the consumption charging mall. Coming soon!

New fitting room

Theme Treasure Box: He Ruoyao - Fantasy Night Sonata Series, Shangxiang - Yin Gui Round Dance Series, Sikong Star - Qimeng Symphony Series Tianxuan Treasure Box: Eight foot adult punk fantasy series (suit+body+fog) New shopping malls: Lingzhengying Halloween Pumpkin, Ye Zhiqiu Little Black Lingshi&Ancient Coin Mall New Gift Bag: He Ruoyao - Deep Sea Dream Series Gift Bag, Shangxiang - A touch of alizarin Series Gift Bag, Xiaofang - Electronic Singer Series, Xiaohong - Holiday Series, Ge Yongming - Xuxinchun · New Fashion Series, Su Qingli - Fairy Shirt Series, Lingzhengying - Cuiyu Lingsui Series, Lingzhengying - Tao impermanence Series, Aofeng - Lingfeng Aogu Series, Yan Chixia - Wearing the Stars and Wearing the Moon · Yellow Sand Series, Yan Chixia - Light and obedient · Childlike innocence Series Know the Autumn - Landscape Painting Series, Yu Ji - Sword in the Cloud (weapon)

Balance adjustment

Soundguard Qingyu adjusts, and cannot be interrupted when rolling Reduced the energy consumption of sword rolling when the Spirit Probe Guard Qingyu used the main star skill Increase the control time of the spirit scout Qingyu when using the main star skill, right click the power accumulation attack to simulate the spirit of resentment When using the main star skill, right click the spike attack distance to store power It increases the rolling distance of the sword when Qingyu of the Sounding Guard uses the main star skill Reduced the cooldown time of the main star skill of Spy Star Increased the speed of the runes thrown by the Spy Star when using the master star skill Simulate the blaming spirit. You can see the spiritual exploration in the field Simulate the spirit of resentment Nie Xiaoqian. When using 1 skill, it can become a ghost fog. In the ghost fog state, you can also use 1 skill The auxiliary star general will reduce the remaining cooling time of the main star by a fixed proportion every 3 seconds after being chased Reduces the amount of power lost by the Deception Virtual Body to the Seal Array Eye, and the fire attribute starts to devour souls Garlic: After use, leave a speed bump around, and those who enter the speed bump will be decelerated. The deceleration ratio is 30%/50%/80% ->30%/40%/50%, and the prop lasts for 8 seconds Electric shock gun: press the left button to raise the gun, and release the left button to launch. 5 seconds after hitting the spirit, paralyze the spirit. 3 seconds later, stun once for 0.5 seconds. The electric shock gun can be used 2/4/6 times -->2/3/4 times

[BUG repair]