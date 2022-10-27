 Skip to content

Altero update for 27 October 2022

Updates & Hotfixes

Hey Folks! It's been a bit more than one week after Altero's release, I hope you are all enjoying the game :)

There were a few bad surprises with the launch, and some players reported some input issues. After some extensive work we managed to tackle those, and it's finally sorted and live :)

We enjoyed this fix to deploy some improvements in the musics, and the Rescued Souls visibility. Now you are able to check all souls rescued from the pause menu.

Also included the "Erase game" option, in case you want to re-start the game from the beggining.

We will keep improving the game, and as aways, all feedbacks are welcome! :)

Cheers,
Sergio.

