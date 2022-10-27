ORX — 'Day of Doom' Halloween Event

Greetings, orx slayers!

With Halloween right around the corner, it's time we've announced some themed content for ORX! Get into the game until November 8th and experience the Day of Doom!

Now, in the world of ORX there is no such event as Halloween per se, but they do have an ancient tradition surrounding Day of Doom! It's roots reach to days immemorial, a time even before orx, a celebration of inevitable end, which — like a plumpy pumpkin that's about to rot, — gives life to new creations. During celebrations you greet people with a phrase "Bloom or Doom!", and answer by showering others with flowers — to ward off sickness and bad luck. Those who never follow this custom are at risk of being struck by all sorts of divine (and other) calamities, turning them into compost for the new, kinder life to bloom.



Bloom or Doom!

So, what awaits you in the game then? Well, you don't have to start giving flowers to orx, that's for sure.

Awaiting you along the treacherous path of ORX campaign is the new Random event! In it you will encounter an unusual dancing orx, who will offer you to pick one of three random masks. One of the mask provides a buff to everything, while another one does the same, but for orx. And the 3rd one is, well, just a mask — but a very festive one! Try your luck and see which one will you get!

Following the Halloween theme you can also expect festive decorations appear in the game: pumpkin carvings in the Main menu and lots (and we mean lots) of pumpkins sprouting on the map!

This might be it for Halloween events, but not for ORX! The 'Day of Doom' event is a part of a bigger patch, called 'Tornado of Souls', which includes all the new stuff, improvements and fixes from the Experimental Branch! Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect:

Introduction of ORX Commanders — these are new breed of orx, which show up in missions and provide buffs to fellow orx or debuffs for the player. Thread carefully as they grow in power the more you encounter the same commander!

— these are new breed of orx, which show up in missions and provide buffs to fellow orx or debuffs for the player. Thread carefully as they grow in power the more you encounter the same commander! Ascensions system — spice up your campaign with special modifiers!

— spice up your campaign with special modifiers! Major Dune Reavers balance update — also enabling Tier 3 card upgrades for the faction!

— also enabling Tier 3 card upgrades for the faction! New cards for Rune Guardians — explore new ways to play this faction with cards like Voidwalker Bastion and Pooling!

— explore new ways to play this faction with cards like Voidwalker Bastion and Pooling! Major animation optimization — we've reworked the animation system, which should improve the game's performance!

— we've reworked the animation system, which should improve the game's performance! And more!

Check out the Steam post about 'Tornado of Souls' to learn more!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1071140/view/3365904302140583845

That's it for Today! See you in the next Steam update!

