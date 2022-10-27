10/27/2022 Patch

Hello again! This is another quick patch that irons out small issues with the game.

The most notable component of this patch has to deal with the pesky white screen bug. I read online that Processing (the software I used to build the game) handles stuff on the startup of programs in weird ways. One of the weird quirks is that including a "frameRate()" function before other functions on startup can prevent the program from loading everything it needs to before it throws an exception and crashes the game. The frameRate() function is now called at the end of startup. This may or may not fix the white screen issue for a significant number of people - it's honestly hard to tell either way. In any case, I'm trying my hardest to fix the technical issues of the game and I hope this small adjustment makes a big impact. If not, I'll keep working as hard as I can to polish Enter The Backrooms. Thank you for remaining patient with me. :)