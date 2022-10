Share · View all patches · Build 9816254 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 21:26:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys,

Our Spooky Time event is in full swing. Search PvP and Expedition maps for pumpkins, and wipe the nasty smirk off their faces. Got that? Awesome!

To make your noble quest easier, our devoted community has revealed all the pumpkin spots on the Nisida Halloween map for you:

Join your fellow pumpkin hunters in this fight against evil!