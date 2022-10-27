Update 0.6.3.3 brings some highly requested improvements next to some major bug fixes to Striving for Light.

New Features

Increased Projectile Range and Speed now has its own unique skill icon:



Improvements

Improved Player positioning

You now never have to walk away from a portal in order to activate it after a scene load. The world generation algorithm now checks if portals are near to your player position and if so the player spawn position gets modified so that the portal gets activated the first time you aproach it.

Improved damage calculation on skill tooltips

Skill tooltips for skills that scale with your melee or projectile damage now also display the amout of damage they deal.

Improved skill gem window

The skill tree shards are now located on top of skill gem window. This makes it easier to reach the skill tree shards on controller input when having a lot of skill gems stored.



Improved font sizes

Font sizes have been adjusted to make them easier readable on smaller screen sizes like on the steam deck.

Bugfixes

Fixed a major bug which caused a lot of melee skills to not deal any damage unless you had skilled additional melee damage. Affected skills: Double Hit, Cutting Shot, Clash of Steel, Windshock.

Fixed a bug which caused pressed skill tree shards to be highlighted even though they lost focus on controller input.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!