Exploration Done Better!

Share · View all patches · Build 9815916 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Adventurers! ⚔️

We have added and tweaked some exploration features! Are you ready to check them out?

Exploration Done Right 🗺️

Welcome to the Tower, Adventurers, are you ready to continue exploring with your party? Here are the changes for this new patch:



You can now get items from chests, making your exploration more rewarding!



But don't forget: you'll only get these items once you kill the boss!



New secrets and puzzles were added to make exploration more interesting!

Balance ⚖️

All attributes have been re-tuned to accommodate the new system of inverse scaling being removed. Players will no longer lose secondary attribute benefits for levelling up or gaining power from gear;

Regeneration now grants hp regeneration as a percentage of your base max hp;

Protection is now more valuable in lower amounts;

Mobility is now more valuable in lower amounts;

All ability CDR is now more valuable in lower amounts;

Damage over time effects now benefit from damage buffs on application. Bleed rogues with wings rejoice. Heal over time effects also benefit from healing taken buffs on application;

Boss health and auto attack damage decreased for small player counts on higher floors. This should be especially noticeable on single player;

Death timer adjusted. Players will now lie dead on the floor for shorter with fewer players and longer with more. Ranging from 5 to 14 seconds. The same as before 8 seconds with 4 players;

Death time penalty reduced for larger player counts. 1 player remains the same. 5 player reduced by roughly 45%. 10 player reduced by 60%.

Bosses 👹

Cauterizer healing pools enemy healing reduced significantly, especially with larger player counts;

Fury nerfed slightly.

Summoner 🔥

Non hoar pets now benefit from 100% of regeneration;

All pets now benefit from 100% of mobility;

Cyndryn’s Rage unique degen reduced by 50%;

Guardsoul unique damage share increased by 100% and bug fixed causing brutes to take double the damage they were supposed to from this unique (which ends up being a wash);

Piercing Spikes talent now increases pierce by 2 instead of 4, but makes gargoyles do 50% bonus damage to non-boss targets;

Durability paragon talent changed to +1 pierce for gargoyles instead of extra hp;

Earthward +200% attunement healing built into the ability and renamed to Phaseward, which lets the summoner cast attunement on phased allies. Guardian talent adjusted accordingly;

Hard rock talent changed to now Brutes to absorb all of the Summoner’s threat when initially summoned.

Priestess ✨

Buffed explosive talent by 10% and fixed related tooltips.

Rogue 🗡️

Rogue ‘mobility’ talents changed to 10% movement speed and duplicate renamed;

Early bird paragon talent fixed and will now correctly give energy regeneration;

Corrupted Leathers unique item buffs;

Pilfer Potion buff potions and talents buffed;

Blood Carve damage buffed but CDR reduced.

Bugs 👾

Fixed a bug where changing characters broke the tavern button.

Join our Guild of Adventurers! 🏰

Don't forget to join Tor Eternum's community on Discord to share your feedback with us and find people to play with!

Thank you for playing Tor Eternum. Safe travels, adventurers!

Sourcerous Gaming