Patch Notes 10/27/22

Bug Fixes

Fixed custom orders not appearing in the list after accepting them

Fixed issue with potions not being able to be turned in under certain circumstances

Fixed cauldron duplication bug

Multiple window pop-ups no longer appear after shipping custom orders

Owl should appear properly after Boss Finn’s competition

Fixed incorrect region icons showing up in ingredient loot tooltips for Shadow Steppe, Storm Plains, Crystalline Forest, and Ice Craggs

Baptiste no longer gives ingredients outside of unlocked areas

Luna’s Sight Enhancer event no longer incorrectly uses Radiation Tonics, and vice versa

Platinum Slime has D magimins again

Slime bulbs now reset properly in second playthrough

Xid’s unlock quest is now available for corrupted saves where you got the quest but it didn’t show up in your custom orders

Updated screens to scale correctly by resolution (Detailed card view, selecting potions during competitions)

Fixed minor text errors for adventuring, events, and Anubia’s competition

Updated Quinn’s ingredient order screen to only be opened once

Owl no longer lingers after the ending sequence

Ambient music from a competition no longer carries over to other scenes

Known Issues

Fullscreen display setting results in rendering issues

Alt-tabbing while using the “Fullscreen” display mode, or any other activity on Windows that shifts the focus out of the game, will cause the game to only display a small portion of the screen.

Use Alt + Enter, Ctrl + Enter, or F11 to get out of it. For now, please play using the “Borderless” display option if you are experiencing instability in fullscreen.

“Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire.”

The tooltip will show that the effect is doubled when Ferocity of the Squirrel is in effect but will not actually apply it to the customer or judge.

Need More Information

We need more information on these issues while we try to reproduce them on our end, so if you’re able to we’d appreciate if you sent the following to support@xseedgames.com:

Your save data located here:

[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64

[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64 The additional save data here:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames Screenshot of your in-game config settings

Your PC's DxDiag output as a .txt file (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4028644/windows-open-and-run-dxdiagexe)

For visible bugs, please submit a video with ~30 seconds leading up to the bug occurring if possible.

Trait Icons are hard to read

If you are having trouble differentiating between the Trait icons due to the color, please reach out to us at support@xseedgames.com. We would love to get in touch and see what we can do to improve the icon design.

Vendors showing up without any UI

Some players have reported that traveling between vendors using the sidebar travel menu causes the vendor UI to disappear. If this is occurring for you, please send us both sets of save data (as detailed above)!

A reported fix for this is using the travel map instead when selecting areas to visit.

