Patch Notes 10/27/22

Bug Fixes
- Fixed custom orders not appearing in the list after accepting them
- Fixed issue with potions not being able to be turned in under certain circumstances
- Fixed cauldron duplication bug
- Multiple window pop-ups no longer appear after shipping custom orders
- Owl should appear properly after Boss Finn’s competition
- Fixed incorrect region icons showing up in ingredient loot tooltips for Shadow Steppe, Storm Plains, Crystalline Forest, and Ice Craggs
- Baptiste no longer gives ingredients outside of unlocked areas
- Luna’s Sight Enhancer event no longer incorrectly uses Radiation Tonics, and vice versa
- Platinum Slime has D magimins again
- Slime bulbs now reset properly in second playthrough
- Xid’s unlock quest is now available for corrupted saves where you got the quest but it didn’t show up in your custom orders
- Updated screens to scale correctly by resolution (Detailed card view, selecting potions during competitions)
- Fixed minor text errors for adventuring, events, and Anubia’s competition
- Updated Quinn’s ingredient order screen to only be opened once
- Owl no longer lingers after the ending sequence
- Ambient music from a competition no longer carries over to other scenes
Known Issues
Fullscreen display setting results in rendering issues
Alt-tabbing while using the “Fullscreen” display mode, or any other activity on Windows that shifts the focus out of the game, will cause the game to only display a small portion of the screen.
Use Alt + Enter, Ctrl + Enter, or F11 to get out of it. For now, please play using the “Borderless” display option if you are experiencing instability in fullscreen.
“Ferocity of the Squirrel” does not currently apply the effect from “Fuel to the Fire.”
The tooltip will show that the effect is doubled when Ferocity of the Squirrel is in effect but will not actually apply it to the customer or judge.
Need More Information
We need more information on these issues while we try to reproduce them on our end, so if you’re able to we’d appreciate if you sent the following to support@xseedgames.com:
- Your save data located here:
[Game Installation Folder]/Potionomics/Binaries/Win64
- The additional save data here:
%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Potionomics/Saved/SaveGames
- Screenshot of your in-game config settings
- Your PC's DxDiag output as a .txt file (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4028644/windows-open-and-run-dxdiagexe)
- For visible bugs, please submit a video with ~30 seconds leading up to the bug occurring if possible.
Trait Icons are hard to read
If you are having trouble differentiating between the Trait icons due to the color, please reach out to us at support@xseedgames.com. We would love to get in touch and see what we can do to improve the icon design.
Vendors showing up without any UI
Some players have reported that traveling between vendors using the sidebar travel menu causes the vendor UI to disappear. If this is occurring for you, please send us both sets of save data (as detailed above)!
A reported fix for this is using the travel map instead when selecting areas to visit.
Love, Voracious Games
Changed files in this update