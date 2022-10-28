2.06 Patch Notes

Thank you for your feedback reporting bugs like these and helping improve our game!
The 2.06 patch includes the following:
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that prevented seasonal hats from transferring to New Game+. If you're experiencing this issue, load your save with the hats before loading back into your new save to correct this issue.
- Fixed issue with game failing to launch due to unnecessary VR software dependencies.
We always welcome more information on crashes or bugs via email at support@emberlab.com.
Changed files in this update