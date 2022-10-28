 Skip to content

Kena: Bridge of Spirits update for 28 October 2022

2.06 Patch Notes

Build 9815859

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your feedback reporting bugs like these and helping improve our game!

The 2.06 patch includes the following:

  • Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issue that prevented seasonal hats from transferring to New Game+. If you're experiencing this issue, load your save with the hats before loading back into your new save to correct this issue.
  • Fixed issue with game failing to launch due to unnecessary VR software dependencies.

We always welcome more information on crashes or bugs via email at support@emberlab.com.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1954201
