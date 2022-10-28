2.06 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9815859 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 20:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your feedback reporting bugs like these and helping improve our game!

The 2.06 patch includes the following:

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue that prevented seasonal hats from transferring to New Game+. If you're experiencing this issue, load your save with the hats before loading back into your new save to correct this issue.

Fixed issue with game failing to launch due to unnecessary VR software dependencies.

We always welcome more information on crashes or bugs via email at support@emberlab.com.