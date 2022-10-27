b0.0.3 - hotfixes

Thanks to some feedback (beefart!) A few small fixes have been made:

Coins pay out now properly when hitting those cute bugs that are shiny.

Coin sounds a bit louder and clearer.

Future kill time being over the max has been fixed too.

No save game incompatibility should be present.

There's a possible new feature I might throw in that might be quite fun... coming in next release for a try out! Some notable conditions for this feature will be no traps must be present, and a hint might be present.

Internally there are 3 new areas too that will be released once there's a floor for them and bugs to go with it.

Reenee's been hard at work doing the art as it's needed.