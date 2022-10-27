Update to v0.9.5

Update notes:

Feature added: You now get an extra tile swap for getting a perfect tile placement (until now you could only get them by completing a batch)

Visual tweak: Improved skybox and background in the 1st person mode

Game math: Tweaked some tile spawn chances

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.