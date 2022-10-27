 Skip to content

Tile Town update for 27 October 2022

Update to v0.9.5

Build 9815769

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes:

  • Feature added: You now get an extra tile swap for getting a perfect tile placement (until now you could only get them by completing a batch)
  • Visual tweak: Improved skybox and background in the 1st person mode
  • Game math: Tweaked some tile spawn chances

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.

Changed files in this update

