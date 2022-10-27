 Skip to content

TAXINAUT update for 27 October 2022

Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.27 WIN_EARLY

Share · View all patches · Build 9815699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds possibility to select on of 3 text sizes:

  • 14pt (the original/default size).
  • 16pt
  • 18pt

Not everything is sized larger when choosing one of the bigger sizes. Things like titles etc. that were already larger stay the same size and a few labels here and there stay small but the most common things like the dialogs, buttons, hover-help, etc. will all have larger text.

I've probably missed a good few instances where text doesn't fit or gets cut off or something. Just let me know if you see something like that and I'll fix it.

I hope this together with the recent controller support will make TAXINAUT a lot more playable on things like a Steam deck. Next I will be working on adding some more storyline to get some more advanced weapons etc.

