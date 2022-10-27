Witch is here - 6 new ways to improve your heroes (necromancy included ;) )

Play by yourself and grab a friend to play coop - check out the most significant game's Early Access update for now.

In a few words:

There are four witch huts on the map. Find magic flowers and go to the witch - there are six passive skills she can improve through the potions. Need necromancy or ancestral spirit to help? Here you are. Ever wonder about frozen or fire magic? Or maybe, a unique class ability or the possibility to use some skills without cooldowns? Look no further!

We will focus on special effects, animations, and UI improvements in the next updates.

Have a nice game!