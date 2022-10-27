Update version 2

In the new update graphics (especially grass, trees) is significantly improved.

The "Loneford" map contains lakes now and four new buildings are added

to the game. Building and road construction is shown in more detail.

Moreover, pedestrians walk on the streets, political borders are shown

with borderstones. UI animations are improved

and finally of course bugfixes.

If you want to continue to play the old version, this will hopefully still be

available in the beta directory.