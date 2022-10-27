Update version 2

In the new update graphics (especially grass, trees) is significantly improved.
The "Loneford" map contains lakes now and four new buildings are added
to the game. Building and road construction is shown in more detail.
Moreover, pedestrians walk on the streets, political borders are shown
with borderstones. UI animations are improved
and finally of course bugfixes.
If you want to continue to play the old version, this will hopefully still be
available in the beta directory.
Changed files in this update