New introductory level to the "Unbearable" story.



After months of working on an introductory scene, it finally arrives for this spooky season.

An entirely new level is added that serves as an introduction to the game's story and mechanics.

Trying to create a more cinematic and interactive experience, new scenes and mechanics are added that emphasize the interaction of the characters with the game world.

New weapons are introduced such as the revolver and a long-range rifle (the latter being only playable during specific scenes). In addition to a round of improvements, bug fixes and problems that the game had in previous versions.

Full list of improvements:

-A completely new level is added, with scenarios and characters never seen before.

-A new weapon is added: "Revolver". [During this month of October it will be obtainable for free just by finding it in the game, then it will become part of the collectibles and its obtaining will require more elements].

-The collision of the camera with walls is improved and now it will be possible to see the face of the characters when they stand still for a few seconds.

-Animations are added and adjusted to have a better visual and interactive experience.

-New scenes are added in final levels of the game.

-New footstep sounds are added, depending on the type of surface the characters are walking on.

-Physics are implemented in some objects.

-Adjusted and improved certain puzzles.

-Aspects of melee combat and AI of enemies are improved.

-Added difficulty to boss fights.

-Locations of objects and enemies are changed.

-Player 2 interaction with key objects is improved.

-Certain scenarios are expanded.

-Improved post-processing effects.

-Hair textures and physics are improved.

-Fixed bug where player 2 would play a falling animation when climbing.

-Fixed minor bugs that were ruining the overall experience.