The Eternal Cylinder - Patch #3 is live!

Patch #3 – Last edited 31 October 2022

Hi everyone! Patch #3 is now live, check out the details below.

Patch notes and fixes for Hot Fix 3 (aka Patch 3):

A progression bug that could manifest in several different ways is now fixed. The bug could cause non-progression at the end of chapter 2, and several barriers should have been red to present as blue instead, letting you pass through.

In addition to the original bug being fixed, existing save games that have been affected by the bug are also repaired, but for the repair process to occur correctly, you need to load your game, save manually, and then load again from that save. You only need to do this is you were unable to progress.

The green fog around certain plants in the tundra was made too bright by a change from Patch 2, this has now been corrected.

The volume of the sound effects for the Buddugh Gropp has been adjusted.

The game's custom Near Depth Of Field effect can now be turned off from the game's ini files. You can set r.DepthOfFieldQuality=0 in the [ConsoleVariables] section of Engine.ini

