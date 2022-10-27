Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.2.2]

This update focuses on various tidy ups and bug-fixing any issues found. I’ve started working on localization and this update comprises of the work to the back-end of the interface as-well.

Localization Started

The first language I’m working on is Japanese, for the simple reason that its one of the languages I speak. Following on from I will start to look at the common European languages. If anyone wants to help speed translations along then I can certainly provide the .po files / string tables at some-point, just get in touch. Other than that, please don’t expect translations to be a quick process if you want them to be actually correct, but it will be progressing along.

Performance Improvements

As with last update, the performance numbers are already very good but that doesn’t mean things can’t be constantly improved as this can benefit the energy consumption of devices at very least. Specifically in this update I was able to reduce the shader instruction cost notably of the flat track pieces and a few other parts of the track. As part of changes every level got a slight update and check to ensure there are no artifacts from changes made. This helped catch a few unrelated minor stuff too.

Various Fixes

With more extended testing following on from the recent major update I was able to identify a few more minor issues and fix them, you can see all of these in the full notes below. As always if you encounter something odd or broken please let me know.

Patch Notes

Environment

Fixed a mesh in Speed Bump where a hole was out of alignment.

Added performance improvements to all flat ground meshes without holes.

Added performance improvement to the ramps in learning curve and curve it.

Added performance improvement to the multi hole piece in Mid-hole madness.

Added performance improvement to the square hole mesh piece found in various levels.

Added performance improvement to the round areas that vertical windmalls spin in.

Added slight performance improvement to the really tall ramp in Go for it.

Interface

Fixed an inconsistency where the graphics settings menu had the title “Graphics” and not “Graphics settings” despite it being called that on the previous menu.

Fixed “Player” on scoreboard not working correctly with text contrast setting.

Added improvements to the Nintendo Switch Glyphs by switching the order around where the layout typically differs.

Fixed an incorrect difficulty string being displayed on the session list.

Fixed the resume button on Game Menu or Local Game menu having incorrect icon for Resume.

Fixed a quit game description string referring to “Exit to windows” when running Linux, the menu now says “Exit to desktop” instead.

Fixed ‘back’ button on the season select menu when creating a custom session not working.

Fixed various string inconsistencies.

Fixed a few stat display inconsistencies.

Fixed a typo in the Gamepad settings menu.

Fixed Switch glyphs incorrect for the + and – buttons.

Fixed the save prompt not inheriting the glyph changes immediately after you’ve changed them in the gamepad settings menu.

Fixed some settings menus going small compared to other menus on very small screen sizes.

