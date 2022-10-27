 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Car Looper update for 27 October 2022

Car Looper V1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9815101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Bug when reaching Level 30 (Thanks to @Na): Achievement gets correctly triggered now

Changed files in this update

CarLooper Windows Depot 1543651
  • Loading history…
Car Looper Linux Depot 1543652
  • Loading history…
Car Looper Mac Depot 1543653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link