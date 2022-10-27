- Fixed Bug when reaching Level 30 (Thanks to @Na): Achievement gets correctly triggered now
Car Looper update for 27 October 2022
Car Looper V1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
CarLooper Windows Depot 1543651
- Loading history…
Car Looper Linux Depot 1543652
- Loading history…
Car Looper Mac Depot 1543653
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update