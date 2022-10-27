v2.3.0 Check out what's new!

Hello fellow gamers,

While DSX rebuild 3.0.0 is still in the works, I was able to find more improvements that should be applied now rather than reserve it for v3.0.0. If you missed what's going on from the previous update, info on the rebuild will be at the end of this post.

Patch notes for v2.3.0:

Xbox 360 Emulation:

● Improved performance when sending data:

● Fix stick axis not being sent correctly

DualShock 4 Emulation:

● Handle all use cases for Rumble and Lightbar passthrough being sent from games

Performance:

● Better performance when reading data from the controller

DSX Rebuild v3.0.0

Updates will slow down as I will be rebuilding DSX from the ground up with a whole new UI.

This next gen build will have the following:

• Modern Windows 11 based UI with better and easier navigation

• DualShock 4 Support (v1, v2(with USB audio support as well), dongle) (Only official controllers will be supported, no third party)

• Multi-Controller support

• Controller Rebinding

• Adaptive Trigger profiles

• Controller Profiles

• Game Profiles

• Better performance

and more...

Currently building the core/foundation, so stay tuned for more info on its progress,

join the discord server to get the latest updates/previews, with the first preview already there.

At some point, there will be a beta for this new version when the time comes :)

Until next time,