We've updated the game to add:
- Spanish language. The entire game is now playable in Spanish.
- Patch compatibility. See our itchio and/or social media for more details.
Additionally, we've tidied up spelling mistakes.
Thank you for your support!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've updated the game to add:
- Spanish language. The entire game is now playable in Spanish.
- Patch compatibility. See our itchio and/or social media for more details.
Additionally, we've tidied up spelling mistakes.
Thank you for your support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update