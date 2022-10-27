 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I deserve a happy ending update for 27 October 2022

Spanish language

Share · View all patches · Build 9815040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated the game to add:

- Spanish language. The entire game is now playable in Spanish.
- Patch compatibility. See our itchio and/or social media for more details.

Additionally, we've tidied up spelling mistakes.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link