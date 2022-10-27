 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 27 October 2022

Ask the Requisiotion VR team any questions!

Hey Nevermonsters!
Get your questions for AskMeAnything-session with our game designer and QA team member!

Join the Requisition Voice chat on Discord tomorrow at 7 pm CET/10 am PT! See you!

The official Discord server of Requisition VR

