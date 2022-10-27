Space is Big | Update 31.4

“Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space.”

- Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

And now we’ve made it a bit easier to comprehend the scale of space.

Scaling Space

The unit of measurement selection menu now explains what each unit means to help you better understand the vastness of space. Unit names based on the properties of other objects (like Earth mass) have also been updated for clarity.

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Juno Flyby of Europa

On September 29, 2022, the Juno spacecraft performed a flyby of Jupiter’s moon Europa, coming within 352 kilometers and taking the highest-ever resolution close-up image of the moon’s surface. Watch this close flyby in our new simulation

Juno Flyby of Europa in 2022



More Highlights

You can now view and monitor the data views for all objects in a simulation at once, also called the Atlas, by going to Open View Panel Settings > 2D Settings > Show All Maps Atlas. The interface for this type of view is a work in progress.



This update includes 4+ additions and 15+ fixes and improvements.

Check out the full list of What's New in Update 31.4

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.