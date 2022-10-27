 Skip to content

SENSEs: Midnight update for 27 October 2022

Patch 2.01 - reupload

Patch 2.01

Hello, we've addressed several small bugs, we hope that you are enjoying SENSE/s: Midnight ver2.0.

  • Fixed an issue where the kama was appearing but not interactable
  • fixed an issue where the kama interaction would not trigger in NG+
  • Fixed a bug where the game would not return to the main menu after the credits.
  • Fixed a bug where the gacha coin in the underground tunnel could not be picked up from certain angles.
  • Fixed Several grammatical errors.

Thank you for your continued support! Happy Halloween!

