Patch 2.01 - reupload

Hello, we've addressed several small bugs, we hope that you are enjoying SENSE/s: Midnight ver2.0.
- Fixed an issue where the kama was appearing but not interactable
- fixed an issue where the kama interaction would not trigger in NG+
- Fixed a bug where the game would not return to the main menu after the credits.
- Fixed a bug where the gacha coin in the underground tunnel could not be picked up from certain angles.
- Fixed Several grammatical errors.
Thank you for your continued support! Happy Halloween!
