 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tastemaker update for 27 October 2022

Devblog 31

Share · View all patches · Build 9814794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update is a bit small. I hope to have a more exciting update next week.

Dirty plates indication

When a dirty plate has been dirty for a while, it will now display a particle effect. This should make it clearer when employees are taking a long time to clean tables.

Sandbox map and Trees

I changed the sandbox map and the tree’s a bit. I felt that the old colors were a bit bland.

Small Changes

  • Fixed texture issue in Las Vegas scenario
  • Rebalanced plate dropping
  • Review system issues fixed
  • City scenario hard requirement reduced from 2000 to 1250
  • Reduced max fast forward speed
  • Reduced staff salaries
  • Added plate dropping sound

Changed files in this update

Tastemaker Content Depot 1289341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link