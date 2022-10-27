Devblog 31

Share · View all patches · Build 9814794 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 17:39:09 UTC by Wendy

This week's update is a bit small. I hope to have a more exciting update next week.

Dirty plates indication

When a dirty plate has been dirty for a while, it will now display a particle effect. This should make it clearer when employees are taking a long time to clean tables.

Sandbox map and Trees

I changed the sandbox map and the tree’s a bit. I felt that the old colors were a bit bland.

Small Changes