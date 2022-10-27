Devblog 31

This week's update is a bit small. I hope to have a more exciting update next week.
Dirty plates indication
When a dirty plate has been dirty for a while, it will now display a particle effect. This should make it clearer when employees are taking a long time to clean tables.
Sandbox map and Trees
I changed the sandbox map and the tree’s a bit. I felt that the old colors were a bit bland.
Small Changes
- Fixed texture issue in Las Vegas scenario
- Rebalanced plate dropping
- Review system issues fixed
- City scenario hard requirement reduced from 2000 to 1250
- Reduced max fast forward speed
- Reduced staff salaries
- Added plate dropping sound
Changed files in this update