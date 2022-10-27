Horde Map Update: Prizes Awaits for the Most Points!

Hello Survivors,

We are excited to announce that we have launched a new Horde Mode that will feature new guns, wave-based survival gameplay, and worldwide leaderboards so you can see how you stack up to your fellow survivors!

Play with as many as 4 players at a time, provided with a Skarr and a 50 Cal. for extra measure to help you survive for as long as you can.

We have also made adjustments to the enemy AI for a much more enjoyable experience.

To celebrate the launch of Horde Mode, we will also be having a competition where we will give away 4 pieces of custom Project Terminus merch to the top team on the 4-player Horde Mode leaderboard! The event will run from October 27th to November 10th, so hurry up, and show us if you have what it takes to be the best team of survivors out there!

Join our Discord to look for fellow survivors to defeat the horde of assimilated.

Link: https://discord.gg/b3n5q3TMqu

Are you ready to defend yourself and survive?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1437280/Project_Terminus_VR/