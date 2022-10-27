Masteroid 1.3 Adds Achievements!

Dear Masteroid players,

I'm Justin, the creator of Masteroid. I built Masteroid primarily as a solo effort with some help from a few friends and contractors along the way. I started Masteroid because I wanted the atmospheric, zen feeling that games like Elite and the X series gave me, without the multi-hour session commitment and complex flight controls... a sort of bite-sized indie take on the big space games.

After working on Masteroid for 2 years, I released it in 2019. During development I relied on a lot of our fantastic community members to report bugs, give me feedback, and help release the game at an acceptable quality.

Once I released Masteroid, I moved on to work on other games. But I came back to it during the pandemic in 2020 and released quite a few new features and QoL improvements that the community seemed to like.

Even though Masteroid has been out for multiple years at this point, we still see players continuing to come back and play, and a few new players now and then. We'd like to believe that this is because Masteroid does satisfy that bite-sized space atmosphere in a way that few other games do. So, we just revisited Masteroid to fix a few key bugs that the community has reported, and add Steam Achievements with version 1.3 - which is now available.

We hope you enjoy these updates, here's the list of things we just added:

Fixed a major community-reported problem where the player can't dock because a station is too busy!

Fixed a variety of small bugs that were just the result of updating an older codebase

Fixed a bug where input stops working if a sector has no asteroids

Stations now usually start out with a few more components (bigger stations)

Game now pauses when steam overlay is activated

Game now includes 14 steam achievements!

Please let us know if you like these additions. We always have a choice to either work on new games or keep updating Masteroid. Your upvotes, reviews, and discussion threads directly influence that choice.

As always, thanks for playing.

Justin, Masteroid creator