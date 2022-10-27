Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.3.2

Added additional camera view, active when spray painting. This was added per suggestion by our beta tester Xqano.
Added a crafting table for cooking to the player home.
Added several cooking recipes.
Added credits to the lobby.
