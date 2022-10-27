 Skip to content

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 27 October 2022

Dev Log #033: 2022-10-27

Share · View all patches · Build 9814520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week, we added another new companion: Mighty Monkey(Wukong’s shadow of strength), added 2 new relics, and finished English localization for chapter 4 and endings. We also continue working on the development of the new Hero, the Swine King.

Mighty Monkey

  • Wukong’s shadow of strength. Mighty Monkey is good at stacking up damage using Rupture debuff.
  • Unlocks after finishing Wukong’s trial 1 in story mode.

We also add 2 new relics:

  • Iron Breaking Scroll - you can find it on Mighty Monkey!
  • Bloodstone

Optimizations

  • Skipping is not allowed for plot-based characters to enter combat to ensure the game's stability.
  • We are optimizing the click gesture on mobile platforms, as well as the cross-platform saves synchronization.

Improve and balance

  • Life Stealer now affects the entire team

  • Allow most of the summon cards to be played even when there is no spot to add new characters in combat.

  • Hunting Beauty

    • Confusing Spell: Exhaust. Apply 1 confused to all enemies. Apply 1 apparition to elite or boss

  • Shadow Fairy

    • Artifact: apply 1/2 Artifact to the team。
    • Cleanse: Retain, Exhaust. Remove all debuffs from the team
    • Purify: Retain, Exhaust. Remove all buffs from the target

  • Celestial of Wealth

    • Gold Strike: costs 15 gold, deals 20/30/40 damage
    • Gold Armor: costs 15 gold, gives 12/16/20 block to the team

  • Relic

    • Lotus Platform: Now each card in the deck grants 1 HP to the team whenever entering an Elite or Boss location.
    • Nine-Petal Maces: Now grant 2/3/4 strength to the team when Normal/Elite/Boss combat starts.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix a potential stuck bug when using a consumable while a card is playing from the Draw pile.
  • Fix Accumulation damage does not increase after an upgrade.

