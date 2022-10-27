Dev Log #033: 2022-10-27

This week, we added another new companion: Mighty Monkey(Wukong’s shadow of strength), added 2 new relics, and finished English localization for chapter 4 and endings. We also continue working on the development of the new Hero, the Swine King.
Mighty Monkey
- Wukong’s shadow of strength. Mighty Monkey is good at stacking up damage using Rupture debuff.
- Unlocks after finishing Wukong’s trial 1 in story mode.
We also add 2 new relics:
- Iron Breaking Scroll - you can find it on Mighty Monkey!
- Bloodstone
Optimizations
- Skipping is not allowed for plot-based characters to enter combat to ensure the game's stability.
- We are optimizing the click gesture on mobile platforms, as well as the cross-platform saves synchronization.
Improve and balance
-
Life Stealer now affects the entire team
-
Allow most of the summon cards to be played even when there is no spot to add new characters in combat.
-
Hunting Beauty
- Confusing Spell: Exhaust. Apply 1 confused to all enemies. Apply 1 apparition to elite or boss
-
Shadow Fairy
- Artifact: apply 1/2 Artifact to the team。
- Cleanse: Retain, Exhaust. Remove all debuffs from the team
- Purify: Retain, Exhaust. Remove all buffs from the target
-
Celestial of Wealth
- Gold Strike: costs 15 gold, deals 20/30/40 damage
- Gold Armor: costs 15 gold, gives 12/16/20 block to the team
-
Relic
- Lotus Platform: Now each card in the deck grants 1 HP to the team whenever entering an Elite or Boss location.
- Nine-Petal Maces: Now grant 2/3/4 strength to the team when Normal/Elite/Boss combat starts.
Bug Fixes
- Fix a potential stuck bug when using a consumable while a card is playing from the Draw pile.
- Fix Accumulation damage does not increase after an upgrade.
Changed files in this update