Dev Log #033: 2022-10-27

This week, we added another new companion: Mighty Monkey(Wukong’s shadow of strength), added 2 new relics, and finished English localization for chapter 4 and endings. We also continue working on the development of the new Hero, the Swine King.

Mighty Monkey

Wukong’s shadow of strength. Mighty Monkey is good at stacking up damage using Rupture debuff.

Unlocks after finishing Wukong’s trial 1 in story mode.

We also add 2 new relics:

Iron Breaking Scroll - you can find it on Mighty Monkey!



Bloodstone



Optimizations

Skipping is not allowed for plot-based characters to enter combat to ensure the game's stability.

We are optimizing the click gesture on mobile platforms, as well as the cross-platform saves synchronization.

Improve and balance

Life Stealer now affects the entire team

Allow most of the summon cards to be played even when there is no spot to add new characters in combat.

Hunting Beauty Confusing Spell: Exhaust. Apply 1 confused to all enemies. Apply 1 apparition to elite or boss

Shadow Fairy Artifact: apply 1/2 Artifact to the team。 Cleanse: Retain, Exhaust. Remove all debuffs from the team Purify: Retain, Exhaust. Remove all buffs from the target

Celestial of Wealth Gold Strike: costs 15 gold, deals 20/30/40 damage Gold Armor: costs 15 gold, gives 12/16/20 block to the team

Relic Lotus Platform: Now each card in the deck grants 1 HP to the team whenever entering an Elite or Boss location. Nine-Petal Maces: Now grant 2/3/4 strength to the team when Normal/Elite/Boss combat starts.



Bug Fixes