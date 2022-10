Share · View all patches · Build 9814486 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

The halloween event has just started! You can not lose this!



To celebrate we have added a new demon skin for the protagonist, also totally free while the halloween event lasts! Don't miss your chance to get it now!

The map has changed to adopt a halloween theme.

The police have been transformed into zombies!